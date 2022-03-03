She Decided To Delete Her Sister Off Social Media Since She Was Sick Of Her Rubbing Her Rich Lifestyle In Her Face

A 46-year-old woman has a younger sister who is 30 and growing up, they had absolutely nothing.

Their family was not rich, and so that’s partially what motivated her to go on to become a nurse, and now money is not a stressor for her.

In contrast, her sister didn’t get a job, she got a man who could provide for her and pay for everything in her life.

“My sister found a “sugar daddy” (around her same age though) who is an absolutely awful, emotionally abusive human being in general,” she explained.

“But he makes a TON of money as VP of a major company and lavishes her with expensive things, so she married him.”

“Our family doesn’t like him much, but we tolerate him for my sister’s sake. They go on luxurious vacations monthly & he buys her whatever she wants- brand-name handbags, expensive jewelry, you name it.”

Her sister does not work at all because her sister’s husband literally pays for everything. In light of her sister’s new lavish lifestyle, her sister has become a completely different person.

She feels like she has no idea who her sister even is now, and she doesn’t enjoy spending time with her at all.

Her sister is selfish, showy, and only cares about money or the things money can buy.

