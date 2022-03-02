She Dumped One Of Her Bridesmaids For Being Jealous

One young woman is set to be getting married in a bit, and she did ask a friend of hers to be a bridesmaid a while ago, even though she didn’t think this friend was the best person to include in her special day.

At the time she asked this friend to be one of her bridesmaids, she felt that she should since she doesn’t like to disappoint anyone.

Her friend is overly sensitive and has always been envious of the other women she has been friends with.

She was hoping that inviting her friend to be part of her wedding could help them improve their friendship while preventing any issues between them, but that wasn’t how things turned out at all.

“Her jealousy intensified, she made wedding demands that were financially unreasonable, and her passive aggressive vague-posting on social media (something she’s always been notorious for) seemed to start targeting me,” she explained.

Things really blew up though when her friend accused her of being “a bad friend” to other people that they know since she wasn’t able to spend a lot of time with her in lockdown.

This accusation greatly upset her and she did talk to her friend about it. She decided that instead of continuing to be hurt by this, she would do her best to go more out of her way to make her friend feel special for her wedding.

So, for 18 months after that, she bent over backward for her friend, while her friend wasn’t as invested in their friendship.

“At that point, our friendship was toxic,” she said. “It felt like I did all the work. Our ability to trust and be honest was broken.”

