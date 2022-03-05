She Found A New Home For Her Dad’s Pet Bird After He Passed, And Her Aunt Is Upset With Her

One woman sadly lost her dad to a heart attack a year ago, and something that has been weighing on her since then is what to do about her dad’s beloved pet bird.

Her dad had a scarlet macaw named Rainbow, but he didn’t have anything in his will that mentioned Rainbow, and he left behind no indication of who Rainbow should go to.

Rainbow already is around 20-years-old, and her dad had Rainbow with him for around 10 years of her life after he adopted Rainbow from his friend.

Since Rainbow probably will live for 3 or 4 decades more, it’s been difficult for this woman to figure out what to do with Rainbow.

“I have no idea how to take care of a parrot nor am I in a stage of my life to take care of her,” she explained.

“I live in a rented apartment and work all day and all the research I did online makes it seem they are a lot of work and requires more space than I have.”

“I’ve asked my extended family to take her but no one wants her especially since she’s likely to live another 30-40 years.”

Her landlord told her that she could not have Rainbow living with her, not even on a temporary basis, so Rainbow went to her aunt’s place.

Her aunt didn’t like Rainbow sharing her home at all, and her aunt expected her to give Rainbow a home even though it was not possible.

