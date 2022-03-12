She Found Out That Her Mother-In-Law Secretly Put A Camera In Her Bedroom So She Banned Her From The House

A woman is married to her 33-year-old husband, and sadly, he got into a terrible car accident around 4 weeks ago.

Since his accident, her husband has been stuck in bed with an injury to his back, and she’s been taking care of him.

Although she is already making sure her husband has everything he needs while he can’t get out of bed, her mother-in-law has been all over her about the care she is providing her husband.

“She begged me to take time off work and I did, asked me to send her hourly updates about his condition (first 2 weeks) but when I don’t she’d get mad and cause an issue,” she explained about her mother-in-law.

“She visits every day but doesn’t do anything to help, alternatively, she’d list all the things I should or shouldn’t do. The family keeps telling me she’s just worried sick for her son so I try to stay calm.”

Well, a couple of days ago, her mother-in-law phoned her up to yell at her about not changing the sheets on her bed fast enough for her husband.

She was completely clueless as to how her mother-in-law would even know this since her husband didn’t say anything to his mom.

Eventually, she found out from her sister-in-law that her mother-in-law had put a camera inside of her bedroom so she could spy on her.

“I was stunned, after searching the room I found the camera, I called my MIL and had a huge fight with her,” she said.

