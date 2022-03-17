She Just Inherited Her Mom’s Jewelry And Now Her Stepsister Is Giving Her A Hard Time About What She’s Planning To Do With It

A woman recently lost her mom, and she then inherited a lot of jewelry from her. Prior to her mom’s passing, her mom asked her to select a few of the pieces to keep.

She then asked her to have her stepsister pick some too, before instructing her to keep the rest for herself.

Her mom was hoping that by letting her stepsister pick what she wanted that it would be more meaningful than the two of them picking something for her.

“Now- There was a very (VERY) expensive pair of earrings and an equally expensive necklace that we had discussed and of course, I’m no fool…I would love them,” she explained.

“BUT my parents are not as financially stable as I would like to see them in their old age and so my mom and I discussed the possibility of instead selling them for my dad to utilize the funds.”

“I asked if she wanted those pieces in the mix for my step sister to choose from and she requested them to be kept separate.”

After her mom’s passing, she met up with her stepsister to let her stepsister see the pieces her mom had left behind for her to pick from.

She did tell her stepsister that her mom thought it was important to let her select a few for her to keep.

As soon as her sister laid eyes on the jewelry, she demanded to know what was going to be done with the remaining pieces.

