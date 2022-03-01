She Locked All Of The Kitchen Cabinets In Her Dorm Room In An Effort To Get Her Roommate To Stop Stealing Her Food

Living with roommates in college rarely works out to be seamless and incident-free. Anytime you have multiple people under one dorm room roof, things are bound to get strained and everyone is sure to stop agreeing on everything at some point in time.

A 20-year-old woman currently lives with 2 female roommates in an on-campus apartment, and it wasn’t long until she started having trouble with one of them.

Her roommates are named Lucy and Mary, and she did not really know these girls prior to living with them at all.

Right after they began living together in the dorms, Lucy pointed out that she would just be there for 3 days every week, as she also lives with her boyfriend part-time.

She and her other roommate Mary thought it was alright for Lucy to pitch in less with cleaning the dorm they shared since she wasn’t there all the time, and so, that was the agreement they tried to live with.

“We also agreed that she could use our kitchen supplies (dishes, cutlery, pots, pans) to make her food because she didn’t want to bring any of her own stuff,” she explained.

“Very quickly we realized that Lucy was also using our food and never washing her dishes. We even left a bowl of oatmeal in the sink until it was moldy to see if she would ever do it, she didn’t.”

She and Mary sat Lucy down several times and confronted her about not doing her dishes. They also let Lucy know that it wasn’t right for her to steal their food, and yet, Lucy refused to listen.

Lucy accused her and Mary of “being dramatic” and kept taking their food.

