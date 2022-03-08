She Met A Guy On A Dating App And He Turned Out To Be Absolutely Terrible: He Even Threatened To Burn Down Her House

A young woman went on a couple of dates with a handsome man she met on Tinder. But the more time they spent together, the more red flags she started noticing.

A TikTok user named Sami Jo (@samijoshow) made a video about her Tinder date, who ended up being the opposite of the ideal boyfriend.

It was Sami Jo’s very first Tinder date. She writes in her video about how well it was going and how she couldn’t get over how hot he was.

But unfortunately, she admits that she was so into how he looked that she wasn’t noticing some of the weird things he would bring up.

For example, he started talking about how celebrities would block him on Instagram, even though he claimed he had never even commented on their posts or messaged them.

Sami Jo depicts how she was still blissfully ignorant and ignored every red flag even as it got worse.

She recalls how he would pull up Vines of girls he was “obsessed with” and then proceed to tell Sami Jo how hot he thought they were.

Things got even more bizarre when Sami Jo invited him to visit her on her college campus for her birthday.

TikTok; pictured above is Sami Jo

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.