She Moved To The UK From America, And Here Are All The Differences She Can’t Get Over

At a glance, it may seem that life in the United Kingdom versus the United States isn’t all that different. But it’s the little things in life that set a big difference between the two regions.

A young woman on TikTok who goes by @miriamgiraffe made the bold decision to move from the United States to London, England, and has been listing the cultural differences she’s come across in a bunch of videos.

From texting lingo to small behavioral changes, @miriamgiraffe is sure to document everything for her TikTok followers.

In one of her videos, @miriamgiraffe mentions that it still throws her off when people in the U.K ask her, “Are you alright?” instead of “How are you?”

She is quick to think that she must look ill or unwell to the person asking the question, but they’re just wondering how she is doing in general.

London may be just as bustling of a city as New York City, but in New York, you can’t hail down a bus. You can in London!

@miriamgiraffe writes about her amazement when she noticed that you could hail down certain buses in London as if they were taxi cabs.

According to visitlondon.com, some buses follow a “hail and ride” system in specific areas!

Another difference that can be seen as a perk is free admission to most museums in London. Instead of paying to get into the museum, guests typically only have to pay for any special exhibits on display.

