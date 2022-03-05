She Never Told Her Boyfriend That She Got A Nose Job And After He Found Out, He Isn’t Sure He Wants To Continue Dating Her

A 26-year-old woman is currently in a relationship with her 28-year-old boyfriend named James, and they have been dating for half a year now.

Growing up, she was always self-conscious about her nose, as she felt it was really big. When she turned 22, she decided it was time to go in for a nose job.

After her surgery, she really was able to feel comfortable in her own skin, and she thinks her nose looks wonderful post-surgery.

Anyway, when she began dating her boyfriend James several months ago, it never occurred to her to mention her nose job to him.

She felt it would be awkward to just make an announcement about the fact that she has had her nose done, and she also figured it would not matter to James since her surgery happened years before he was in her life.

Well, yesterday while she was spending time with James, he mentioned that the wife of his best friend was trying to find a great plastic surgeon to have her nose done.

She told James that she did know of an excellent plastic surgeon (you know, the one who did her own nose) and she gave his information to James to in turn recommend to his friend’s wife.

“James then asked me how I knew this doctor,” she explained. “I said, “A few years ago I got my nose done at his clinic.” He looked at me in shock for several seconds then blew up.”

“He yelled saying that I had no intention to tell him and that I was lying to him for all these months. He was so hurt – saying, “So when will you tell me that you got lip-fillers? Or botox? Or lipo?”

