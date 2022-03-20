She Posted Photos Of Her Mom On Social Media For The Anniversary Of Her Passing, And Now Her Stepdad’s New Wife Is Furious With Her

A 22-year-old woman sadly lost her mom over a decade ago, and tomorrow is the anniversary of her mom’s passing.

Every year, she always takes to social media to create a post to memorialize her mom. She includes photos of her mom and she writes about her too.

After her mom passed away, her stepdad got remarried 6 years ago to another woman, and she’s friends with her stepdad’s current wife on social media.

She went through with making her mom’s memorial post on social media, and she was shocked to see that her stepdad’s wife reacted angrily to it.

She thought that her stepdad’s wife accidentally hit the angry reaction, but no, she was wrong. Her stepdad’s wife ended up sending her a message outlining why she was furious.

Her stepdad’s wife said that it’s not appropriate for her own children to see photos of her husband kissing someone other than her and that it would confuse her kids.

Her stepdad’s wife also said that since she’s currently married to her stepdad, the photos don’t belong out there.

Then, her stepdad’s wife insisted that she had to remove the post for her mom.

“I told her no because I am memorializing that period of time and that includes my mom and stepdad’s marriage,” she explained.

