She Reported Her College Roommate’s Cruel Behavior, And It’s Looking Like This Mean Girl Is Going To Lose Her Scholarship

A 19-year-old girl currently attends college while living in an on-campus apartment. She has one roommate named Amy that she has been together with for a month, and her life with Amy is terrible.

Amy has spent weeks being incredibly cruel to her over things that she cannot control. She suffers from several health issues, which means she has to eat in a very specific way to make sure she doesn’t get sicker.

She has IBS, anemia, and she also is lactose intolerant. She weighs about 109 pounds, and she knows she is very skinny.

“I take my prescription medication and I have tried for a very long time to gain weight, I had even gone to multiple dieticians/nutritionists and they have all put me on different meal plans, but it has never really worked,” she explained.

“Members of my family are mainly on the skinnier side and though this is just how it is, I do lack confidence from time to time because most of the clothes I wear don’t look flattering on me and I rarely know how to make myself feel confident in my clothes so I normally just wear baggy clothes…”

Well, Amy has been completely cruel to her over her weight, or lack thereof really.

She ends up prepping her meals in advance, and Amy will always make rude comments about her “eating rabbit food” while insisting that she needs to eat more to put weight on.

She has been so hurt by the comments Amy makes nonstop, and to make matters worse, Amy has decided to accuse her of having some kind of eating disorder.

Amy has relentlessly bullied her over being skinny, and she has tried her best not to do anything else to make waves with Amy so she goes right to her bedroom when Amy starts in on her.

