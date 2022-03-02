She Slept At Her Boss’s Apartment And Her Boyfriend Is Convinced Something Happened

A 22-year-old woman is employed by a technology company, and the company is so tiny that only 5 people actually work there.

One evening, there was an issue with something at work, and she had to remain behind and work later alongside her boss in order to correct it.

By the time she and her boss were finished, it was 1 o’clock in the morning. Her boss said that he could drive her home so she could avoid taking a rideshare app back to her apartment and have to ride with someone she didn’t know.

She agreed to get in her boss’s car and have him just take her home, but when she and her boss arrived at her apartment, her roommate was fast asleep and the deadbolt was locked.

She realized that her roommate had figured she was sleeping and inside the apartment, though she had no way to bypass the deadlock.

She then picked up her phone and called her roommate, but she did not get a reply. She then phoned up her boyfriend, who also did not pick up her call.

“Luckily, because it was almost freezing, my boss had waited to see if I got in,” she explained. “He said I could sleep at his place.”

“I can only work 15 hours a week and I still have to pay for Uni so I can barely afford food much less a hotel or anything – I took him up on it.”

“I texted my boyfriend letting him know and called him again when I got back to my bosses but still no answer.”

