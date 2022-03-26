She Told Her Friend It’s Gross For Her To Be Dating A Guy A Decade Older Than Them

When you think about the people in your life and what boundaries need to be set for the relationship to be sustainable, we often overlook the ones we are closest to.

While boundaries are essential when it comes to relationships with your significant other, they are also vital when it comes to your best friends.

Strong friendships mean the world to most of us, so setting boundaries can often be uncomfortable.

However, friendships that do not have the best communication and constantly cross the line when advising on your relationship can be detrimental.

Our friends have strong opinions on who we decide to date and who we have a relationship with. In a sense, they have become more than just friends to us.

Depending on how long you have been friends, we often look at them as family members, which may make them a bit more protective when addressing our current relationships.

Of course, we want our friends to love the person we are seeing, but what if they disapprove?

Especially when there is a giant age gap between the couple?

Two girls met in college and instantly clicked. Since then, they have become more like sisters, stay in touch and see each other quite often. Now they are 26 and 27; one of them has a boyfriend, and the other does not approve of him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.