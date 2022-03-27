She Told Off Her Mom For Making Her Rehearsal Dinner All About Herself

A 20-year-old woman has not historically gotten along nicely with her 38-year-old mom, and she frequently has found herself in disagreements with her mom.

Her mom gave birth to her back when she was only 18, so her mom spent all of her life acting like “the cool mom” instead of acting like the adult she really needed.

As she became older, she came across the realization that she had to be more like the mom of her own mom.

Her mom then got introduced to her stepdad, and her mom’s behavior really did improve from there. Her stepdad did a lot to help her mom finally grow up, though her mom is still pretty immature.

Currently, she’s about to be married, and several evenings ago, she naturally invited her mom to her rehearsal dinner.

She was shocked to see that her mom walked into the dinner wearing a deep, dark, purple gown, especially since she bought her mom a light-colored pink dress to wear that night.

“I was a little annoyed, as I spent money on her dress and she’d agreed to wear it, but asked to talk to her after the party so I could sort it out,” she explained. “Maybe she didn’t like the dress or it stained, I’d thought.”

The other issue she had with her mom’s purple dress is that it made her think back to her childhood when her mom created a “dream wedding board” and everything about it was that exact shade of purple that her mom wore to her rehearsal dinner.

As the evening wore on, her mom kept drinking, and then it was time for her mom to get up and make a speech.

