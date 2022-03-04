She Tried To Be Nice To Her Boyfriend’s Parents By Bringing Them Thoughtful Gifts Every Time She Was Invited To Their House But Everyone Is Accusing Her Of Having An Agenda

No good deed goes unpunished, right? Well, one 23-year-old woman is learning the meaning of that after she really went out of her way to be nice to her boyfriend’s mom and dad.

Although she was born here in America, her own parents are from the Caribbean, and growing up, it was very important for her mom and dad to make sure that she always knew to bring a little present to someone’s house if she was invited over.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s family or friends or that one person you kind of know but don’t really like, bringing something is a must,” she explained about what her mom and dad think.

Anyway, this young woman has been in a relationship with her 28-year-old boyfriend for close to 4 years, and they go to her boyfriend’s mom and dad’s place every single week to have dinner with them.

She has always loved her boyfriend’s mom and dad, so she had no problem making dinner a weekly event.

“Every week I made sure to bring something small to show my appreciation for them cooking for us (always using my own money); a small bottle of wine, their favorite dessert, some flowers, etc., and they always thanked me for it,” she said.

“This has been going on for a few months and absolutely didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary until yesterday when my bf and I were preparing to head over.”

She picked up a little bouquet of daffodils, and she was happy to bring them to her boyfriend’s mom and dad since she knows they are one of his mom’s favorite flowers.

When her boyfriend saw her pick up the flowers as they were about to head over, he got upset with her seemingly out of the blue.

