She Walked Out Of Her Brother’s Wedding After Being Bullied By The Bridesmaids To Change Her Dress

A woman has a 34-year-old brother who got married one weekend ago, and her brother married a girl that she had gone to high school with.

Her brother’s new wife isn’t someone she liked growing up, since her brother’s wife was really mean back then.

Fast forward to several years ago, she was really not happy when she found out that this girl was dating her brother, and she’s even less thrilled that they’re now married.

She does live several hours apart from her brother, so she never had to spend a lot of time with him and his wife.

Anyway, when her brother got engaged, she pretty much knew she would not be invited to be part of his wedding, and she was correct.

Her brother’s wife asked all of her high school friends to be bridesmaids, but that didn’t bother her at all because she really didn’t want to participate at all.

She actually breathed a sigh of relief knowing she didn’t have to hold a role in her brother’s wedding.

In the weeks leading up to her brother’s wedding, she was pretty in the dark in regards to any information related to it.

She doesn’t live close by at all, and she could not attend the bridal shower, so she decided to ask her brother for more information on everything.

