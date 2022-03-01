She Was Engaged To A Man 20 Years Older Than Her, But They Broke Up After She Refused To Sign A Prenup

A 28-year-old woman was engaged to a man 20 years older than her, and she first met him while she was in college.

Back then, her fiancé already was a multi-millionaire, and quite successful. She was in a relationship with her fiancé for just a year before he convinced her to quit college and her part-time job.

She listened to him and then moved into his place. Her fiancé convinced her that he wanted to provide for her and didn’t want her to be working as hard as she did.

Instead of college and her job, she essentially became a stay-at-home housewife for her fiancé; doing all of the cleaning, errands, and cooking.

“I know it was a stupid idea to quit my job because my boyfriend told me so,” she explained. “But I was young and blinded by love; back then, I thought it was incredibly romantic.”

6 years went by, and she was happy to be with him. He was always kind to her, and he always bought her presents or anything she desired.

3 months ago he popped the question, and she felt so lucky to be engaged to him.

“But then, he brought up the topic of prenup a month ago,” she said. “He said it’s good insurance, just like how people buy car insurance.”

“But I felt cheated, he never even mentioned the idea of prenup throughout the 7 years of our relationship.”

