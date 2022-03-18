She Was Just Accused Of Ruining Her Sister’s Engagement Announcement

Here we go. A woman who was born the first of three daughters has a valid defense of the innocent comments she made in a conversation with her dad, which inevitably “‘ruined” her youngest sister’s big announcement.

The story: baby sister is ahead of the curve. She just got engaged and, in all her excitement, texted her eldest sister a picture of her new diamond ring with a caption that read, “I’m engaged!”

Although she and her oldest sister have never been close, she was truly happy for her and wished her well.

When the eldest daughter called their dad the next week, the youngest sister came up in conversation.

So, the big sister asked him if he’s spoken to her. Because the baby sister is busy and doesn’t regularly call their father, it’s not out of the ordinary to ask him if he’s heard from her.

Evidently, he hadn’t. Surprised, the oldest sister responded, “oh, interesting,” sparking interest and further questioning from her father. To divert the conversation, she kept telling her dad she did know and couldn’t say anything.

A day later, the eldest sister got a call from her baby sister. She was livid that the older sister told their father she had gotten engaged.

She denied the conversation, insisting she did not tell anyone about the engagement but may have alluded to it accidentally.

However, it was too late. The youngest sister said her grandfather visited her and asked to see the ring. Somehow he guessed the surprise just by talking to their father.

