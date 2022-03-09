She Was Kicked Out Of A Bridesmaid Role At Her Brother’s Wedding For Being Weird, Yet Her Brother Expected Her To Still Pay For Her Dress

A woman was invited to be a bridesmaid at her brother’s wedding several years ago, but things got so bad that she hasn’t spoken to her brother since his wedding.

She admits she was never the closest to her brother growing up, though they always managed to be friendly despite their differences.

Her brother went to an Ivy League college and now works as a lawyer, and she is more into artistic pursuits so that’s one of their major differences.

Her brother didn’t waste much time proposing to his girlfriend after he started seeing her, as he figured that it would just work for him.

Her brother said at the time, “I’m not getting any younger and she’s not the prettiest or the smartest but she’ll be a good mom and she’ll never get fat.”

She is aware that her brother is incredibly superficial, and his engagement clearly was too.

She did try hard to begin some kind of a friendship with her brother’s fiancée, who wanted nothing to do with her. Her brother’s fiancée constantly came up with excuses to never spend any time with her.

Even though her brother’s fiancée wasn’t into having a relationship with her, she was still invited to be a bridesmaid at the destination wedding they were having.

She agreed to be a bridesmaid, and she was surprised when her brother’s fiancée’s parents said that they would buy her bridesmaid dress as well as the dresses for the other bridesmaids.

