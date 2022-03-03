She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Dropped $1,000 In Tips That Night And It Really Turned Her Off

A woman met a guy through a dating app, and she recently went out on a first date with him. She found him quite attractive and kind, though she didn’t believe they had any sort of immediate chemistry.

She just didn’t jive with him that way emotionally or mentally. Anyway, on their first date yesterday, this guy kept saying that he really wanted to pick her up in his car, but that was beyond her comfort level.

They instead settled on sharing an Uber that he would grab first before coming to get her by the building where she works.

She learned that same evening that he wanted to pick her up in the first place so he could “show off his car” and it seems there was a lot he wanted to show off that night.

While they made their way to Outback Steakhouse for dinner in their Uber, she found their conversation pleasant enough.

They then arrived at dinner, and her date whipped out $100 to tip their Uber driver.

“He did in a way to make sure I saw it but was trying to make it look like it wasn’t obvious,” she explained.

“This is just a shortlist of people he tipped, and all at least $100. The girl who opened the door at the restaurant, 3 girls at the hostess stand, bartender, server, door girl again on way out, the guy at the ice cream shop, next bartender, and the guy who was mopping the floor after the person next to us spilled a drink and Uber driver who took us home.”

As she watched her date pass out hundreds left and right, she couldn’t help but realize that he was doing it in a way that said he wanted her to see him throwing money around like that.

