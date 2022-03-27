She Went Out Of Her Way To Embarrass Her Fiancé At His Work Dinner

A 20-year-old woman recently attended a work dinner for her 24-year-old fiancé, and the night did not go well at all.

During that dinner, she felt that her fiancé was mocking her and making mean jokes at her expense.

“He’d make jokes about me that were rather degrading (about how “different” I look in the morning, about how I cook (which to be fair, I can’t cook. But these were coworkers who really didn’t have to know that) and it grew annoying as he went,” she explained.

Before agreeing to come to the dinner with him, she was certain that her fiancé was going to do something to kiss up to his boss, but she did not anticipate it would all be through throwing her under the bus.

She was extremely upset to discover that all of her fiancé’s jokes about her were in bad taste that evening.

The majority of what her fiancé made fun of her for that night included things that she did for him that she previously thought that he really liked her to do.

At one point that night, she told her fiancé privately that she would like him to cut it out, but he maintained that “it was funny” before accusing her of “being sensitive.

She was furious when her fiancé refused to stop, so she decided to fight fire with fire.

“I started to fire back at his jokes with similar ones, just about him and things that pissed me off,” she said.

