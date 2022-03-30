She Works As A Secretary, And Her Boyfriend Thinks It’s Embarrassing

A 23-year-old woman graduated from college right in the middle of the pandemic, and so she scrambled to apply to any single job that she could find.

It was difficult for her to land anything, and the first job that called her back was for a full-time position as a secretary/office manager.

“I studied to be a nutritionist, but there was no one hiring in my field when I graduated,” she explained.

She was pretty surprised to find out that she completely loves her job as a secretary. Her coworkers are lovely, she never has to work past 5 p.m., she never has to work overtime, and she gets a nice salary.

She’s so delighted with where she works and what she does, that she doesn’t want to go somewhere to do something else.

She plans on staying at her job for “a long time.” Now, her 30-year-old boyfriend whom she has been seeing for 4 years really looks down on her for having the job that she does.

He works as an engineer, and he constantly tells her that she’s “settling” with the job she has. He also points out that she “must not have any goals” related to her “future.”

She’s been at her job for more than one year, and he boyfriend can’t believe she’s not looking to quit since he thinks her job is just beneath her.

“While he does make more than me, his job is constantly stressing him out and he dislikes nearly everyone he works with,” she said.

