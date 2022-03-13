She Yelled At Her Sister For Describing A Movie To Her Blind Boyfriend

A 26-year-old woman has a 20-year-old younger sister who has been in a relationship with a 22-year-old man for more than 1 year.

Her sister’s boyfriend got into a car crash when he was 16-years-old, and after that, he completely lost his vision.

He’s been blind since that accident. “He’s pretty well adjusted to his new way of living by now,” she explained.

Last night, her whole family got together at her mom and dad’s house, and her sister came too along with her boyfriend.

They all ate dinner with one another, decided to play board games, and then sat down to put on a movie.

“Immediately after it started my sister started describing things to her boyfriend: how the people and environment looked, etc,” she said.

“It annoyed me ’cause even though they were whispering I could still hear them and it disturbed my immersion.”

She sat silently for a bit before yelling at her sister and her boyfriend to stop talking since she felt they shouldn’t say anything while the movie was on.

“They shut up but after the movie ended my sister pulled me aside and started calling me names, telling me how that was super rude and ableist, that she never thought I’d act like this, etc,” she continued.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.