She’s Been Wearing The Same Dress To All Of The Weddings She Attends, And One Of Her Friends Just Called Her Out

A woman lives in Canada with her husband, but growing up, she did go to school in America. Now that she no longer lives in America though, she has a pretty limited wardrobe.

Where she lives is extremely cold, so she buys practical clothing. She has just a handful of clothing to wear for warmer climates, and she owns very few dresses or skirts.

“Most of my friends are in the states (California) and when I’m there I rotate 3 dresses (a black one, a blue one, and one for the holidays) and a couple of shorts,” she explained.

“So I’ve worn the same blue dress for all my friend’s weddings and at the latest one I got an invite to my friend’s wedding with the message, “don’t you dare wear that same blue dress”. I’ve been teased by my friends about wearing the same thing.”

She understands that her California friends are super into fashion and never wear an outfit more than once, and that’s completely different from how she dresses or thinks about clothes.

“I only have a small wardrobe and most of my clothes are for function and work (I’m a civil engineer) rather than parties since I only go out a few times a year and it’s too cold for dresses normally,” she said.

After her friend called her out for wearing the exact same dress to every wedding, she’s wondering if it is time to purchase a different dress to wear to this friend’s upcoming wedding.

Her friend did request that she not wear the blue dress she always shows up in for weddings, so she knows she can’t disrespect her friend’s wishes and wear it…

…Or can she? She has exclusively worn this dress to weddings, which means she’s had it on 12 times or less, and it’s in great condition.

