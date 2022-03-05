She’s In A Relationship, But She Can’t Stop Thinking About Other Guys Who Are Not Her Boyfriend

A 21-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend for more than 4 years, and she is happy with him.

She is in love with her boyfriend, and he’s a wonderful man that she can see herself spending the rest of her life with.

3 years ago, she ended up getting “insanely close” to one of her male colleagues. While she never took things with him to the next level, she thought about him constantly.

She knows that she was enjoying being in a relationship with her boyfriend back then, so she didn’t quite understand why she was feeling the way that she was.

3 months after she started having these feelings for her coworker, she left that company and never ran into her coworker ever again.

After that, the feelings she had for her coworker went away, and she just decided to pretend she never even had them in the first place.

“Now I work in a store and have a neighbor who comes in every now and then,” she explained. “We started talking and ever since that moment I couldn’t get him out of my head.”

“Hoping that he would come in every day and when he does, having a conversation of at least 15 minutes.”

“And if we can’t talk because of another customer, he just comes back later and buys something else.”

