She’s Only Letting One Of Her Cousins Bring A Plus One To Her Wedding, And This Made Waves In Her Family

A 28-year-old woman is tying the knot in a few more months, and she and her 28-year-old husband-to-be are paying for the entire thing alone.

Since they have no financial help with funding their wedding, they decided to only include 50 guests to keep things more affordable.

They have already made a list of everyone they would like to invite, which is basically only their closest family members and friends, and they didn’t want anyone to have a plus one.

She thought that not letting her guests have a plus one would be fine, but then she made an exception for one of her guests.

So, she does have several sets of cousins that she is inviting to her wedding, and a few of them are married so they were allowed to bring their spouses.

However, 4 of her male cousins (who also are siblings) have girlfriends that they have been with for between 4 months to 2 years, and she didn’t invite any of their girlfriends…except for one of them.

Her cousin Anthony has a girlfriend that she feels is more like her friend than just some girl her cousin is dating.

“We talk on the phone regularly, I have dinner at her house at least once a month, and she has been helpful with small planning things like calling florists and helping pick out decorations,” she explained.

“We met two years ago when she and Anthony started dating and have built a strong friendship.”

