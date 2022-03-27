She’s Wondering If It’s A Good Idea To Have Another Child With Her Ex, Or If She Should Find A New Baby Daddy For Kid Two

A 28-year-old woman is the mom of a little boy, and he’s the only child that she currently has.

In 2 years or less, she’s convinced that she really does want to have another baby so that she can have 2 children.

She’s no longer in a relationship with the father of her son, and he’s her ex for all intensive purposes.

Her son is 2-years-old, and throughout the entirety of his life, she has not been with his dad at all.

Despite the fact that the father of her son is her ex, she’s wondering if it’s a good idea to have another child with this man, or if she should find another baby daddy for kid two.

“So I’ve talked with friends and my son’s father about this, and I got different opinions on it,” she explained.

Some of her loved ones think that it’s a good idea for her to have her second child with her ex, so that her children will all be biologically related to one another, while others believe it’s perfectly fine for her to move on and let both of her children have different fathers entirely.

“Our relationship wasn’t that healthy, and we’re working on communicating, but we’re doing okay at co-parenting so far,” she explained about her ex and father of her son.

“We’ve discussed having another kid together, and we both agreed if the timing was okay, being that we’re not in a relationship with anyone else, we may consider doing it.”

