Texas Family Files Lawsuit Against Governor Greg Abbott After He Prompted The Investigation Of Transgender Children’s Parents For “Child Abuse”

On February 22, Republican Governor Greg Abbott instructed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to conduct “prompt and thorough investigations” of parents who allowed their children to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

Abbott called this gender-affirming familial support “abusive” in his letter and has already begun investigations. Families and human rights groups nationwide are outraged at Abbott’s ignorant stance.

One such family has filed a lawsuit against Abbott and Jamie Masters, the Texas DFPS Commissioner.

The family, whose names are protected on record, has accused Abbott and Masters of “trampling on the Constitutional rights of transgender children, their parents, and professionals who provide vital care to transgender children.”

They also alleged in a complaint that Abbott and DFPS have “without Constitutional or statutory authority, acted to create a new definition of ‘child abuse’ that singles out a subset of loving parents for scrutiny, investigation, and potential family separation.”

Not only are transgender children and their families now fearful and anxious, but they are also more openly subject to harassment and discrimination.

The family who filed the suit had also already been approached by DFPS. “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” care for a sixteen-year-old named “Mary.” Jane also worked at DFPS herself until word of Abbott’s letter hit the office.

Jane was placed on administrative leave and investigated regarding Mary’s gender care. A DFPS worker visited Jane and John’s home, but the family “refused” to hand off Mary’s medical history records.

“Plaintiff Mary Doe is transgender, has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria– a serious medical condition– and is currently receiving medically necessary care for the treatment of her gender dysphoria,” the suit said.

