These Parents Discovered A Hacker Was Speaking To Their Son Through A Security Camera

Security cameras are a super popular device to have in your home, but, how “safe” are cameras in reality?

An alarming number of camera users have come forward after experiencing frightening tampering with their security devices.

One particular pair of parents who actually used their security camera as a baby monitor was horrified to learn that a man had hacked their device and spoke to their child.

The mother, Franchelle, posted video footage of her and her husband’s unsettling realization on TikTok.

During bedtime one night, their son expressed his fears about the camera in his room and asked for it to be removed.

“Oh no! Look at this!” Franchelle’s son called after his father.

“Up there, up there, daddy,” he said, pointing toward the camera.

Franchelle’s husband asked why his son did not want the camera in his room anymore. “Because it is talking,” the couple’s son said.

TikTok; pictured above Franchelle’s son tells his dad something alarming

