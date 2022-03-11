These People Opened Up About Close Run-Ins With Death That They Had, And Their Stories Are Frightening

While growing up, it is easy to think you are invincible. But, that feeling of being indestructible fades quickly after having a near-death experience.

One user named Rapid_falls263 recently asked the Reddit community to share their closest run-ins with death. The responses are terrifying and only emphasize life’s fragility.

They Were Just A Teenager

“I was heading to school by train and was feeling like sh*t that morning. I even puked halfway to the train but shrugged it off. As I was standing on the platform waiting for the train, I was hoping I would feel better once I sat down.”

“A couple of minutes later, the train arrived, and I waited until the train stopped. Then, I walked towards it.”

“I blinked and was suddenly on my back on the train platform with a circle of people around me and a police officer asking me what day it was. It turns out that I had fainted while walking towards the train and fell down on the track behind the train. A passerby pulled me back up on the platform.”

“Had I positioned myself near the tracks a few seconds earlier– like I normally do– I would have fallen in front of the train. Instead, I got a mild concussion and a scar on my chin from the fall.”

–Miathon

She Was Just Showering

