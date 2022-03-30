These Women Are Sharing The Creepiest Messages They Have Ever Received While Online Dating

Online dating is undoubtedly a hit or miss. There are the rare, wildly successful tales where matches ended up married– with a white picket fence, kids, and all.

Most of the time, though, joining an online dating platform automatically subjects you to some weird messages.

Whether they are odd pick-up lines or downright creepy statements, no one can ever anticipate them. But, these awkward interactions happen constantly.

So, one Reddit user wanted to hear the creepiest and weirdest messages that women have received while online dating. And many of them are wildly concerning.

This Guy Acted Like Joe Goldberg From “You”

“He saw my profile but did not message me. Then, a few days later, I got a message that he saw me at work but felt it would have been weird to walk up to me.”

“So, instead, he watched me and told me–in detail– everything he saw. He said that since I seemed nice, he thought he should come back and message me to chat.”

“I do not think the person was malicious, but it was socially awkward as f*ck.”

–Tenacioustoffee

