This Adorable Puppy Was Given Less Than A Year To Live Because Of A Heart Defect But It Looks Like There’s A Chance To Save Her Life

Pittston, Pennsylvania. Betty is one adorable Newfoundland puppy who has been named after the iconic Betty White herself.

Betty is just 9 weeks old and sadly, right after she was born, she was diagnosed with a heart defect that’s most likely fatal.

“At her initial diagnosis – the doctor said she would likely only live 6-8 months,” the family who rescued Betty wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“We were asked by a breeder friend of ours if we would take her in and give her all the love for the potentially short time she has.”

“Once we picked Betty up – we knew we had to make sure there was nothing we could do to save her. Turns out there just may be!”

After getting to meet with a cardiologist, who pointed out that Betty has 3 heart defects instead of 1, it looks like Betty’s life can be saved with a surgery.

This cardiologist is convinced that after Betty undergoes this surgery, she’ll go on to live a normal and happy life.

Betty’s surgery has been booked for May 5th, which is quickly coming up, and the surgery to save her life will cost approximately $6,000.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Betty

