This Bride Felt That Her Cousin Stole The Spotlight On Her Wedding Day, So She Made Her Leave

A woman recently got married, and while she was still in the planning stages of her wedding, she was concerned about her 27-year-old cousin Isabella attending her special day.

She’s convinced that her cousin Isabella has always been the type of person to thrive on people noticing her, and her cousin is wealthy so she thinks it’s “easy” for Isabella to always be the center of attention.

She has also felt upset in the past when Isabella came to all of her birthday parties dressed up beautifully with her makeup done, as everyone swooned over Isabella while leaving her feeling less than.

“I was just alone while she gets to be the center of attention,” she explained. “I was very attractive too (obviously) but I never did all the effort she usually does to outshine everybody.”

So, you can see the problem she was already expecting to have at her wedding. In an effort to not be outdone by Isabella, she asked her cousin to not wear makeup or anything nice to her wedding.

“I told her that 3 times,” she said. “No makeup, no super shining dresses, no super revealing dresses, nothing. Just like any other guest.”

“However, what I was always afraid of…happened. She came with like tons of makeup on her face, done her hair very fancy (probably paid like hundreds), and a stunning dress.”

“I was so upset. Most of the guests were attracted to her and she got most of the attention. It’s my wedding, I was supposed to be the center of attention, not her.”

She was furious to see that her guests noticed Isabella in the way that they did, and she decided she had to kick Isabella out of her wedding.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.