This Bride Really Doesn’t Want To Ask Her Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

A 29-year-old bride-to-be is wondering if she will use one of the most popular wedding traditions at her ceremony. Should her dad walk her down the aisle?

She’s simply having a hard time figuring out what to do when it comes to involving her father in her wedding ceremony.

Although he is her biological dad, the two don’t have the best relationship.

“I never got much in terms of support, and his love feels conditional at times,” she said. “My adult relationship with him has been mostly birthday and holiday well-wishes and pleasantries.”

On top of everything, a few months ago, her dad had stopped speaking to her. A few birthdays and holidays had passed by with no contact between the two.

She then had to find out from her stepmother that her dad is upset with her for disrespecting him. However, her stepmom wouldn’t tell her anything else, saying that she “doesn’t want to speak for him.”

“I have absolutely no idea what I have done to upset him,” she explained. “It doesn’t seem like he will talk to me anytime soon.”

Another issue between her and her father is that he disapproves of her fiancé. She claims that her dad treats her fiancé as if he is lower than him. Her dad speaks to him in a way that indicates he doesn’t like him.

She has no idea why this is the case. It could potentially be race-related, as her fiancé is of Mexican descent and her family is White. On the other hand, it could even just be a “male bravado thing.”

