This California Chef Went Viral For Closing His Restaurant And Taking His Son To Legoland On His Birthday

A chef from California has received loads of love on the internet after announcing that he would be closing his restaurant to take his son to Legoland.

Genji Sato is the owner and chef of Sasabune Glendale, a traditional sushi restaurant located in Los Angeles County. With 4.8 star reviews on Google, Genji’s restaurant is in constant high demand.

Still, nothing is more important than his annual father-son tradition. Each year, Genji takes his seven-year-old son to Legoland on his birthday.

So, the chef transparently announced his plans to close the restaurant for the whole day on social media.

“We will be closed Monday, February 28 due to the chef taking his son to Legoland for his seventh birthday. We will open Tuesday, March 1st. Thank you,” the Instagram post read.

The post racked up over three thousand likes on Instagram but went utterly viral on Twitter.

Over five hundred and fifty thousand people liked Genji’s tweet, and forty-thousand people actually retweeted.

People everywhere loved the wholesome announcement.

Instagram; pictured above is Chef Genji and his son

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.