This College Girl Put A Mini Fridge In Her Dorm Room Because Her Roommate Was Making Her Sick

A college girl has had an escalating problem with one of her roommates, putting her health at risk.

She has celiac disease, which she describes as “an autoimmune disorder that means I can’t eat gluten (anything with wheat, barley, spelt, rye, or most oats.).” She continued, explaining that gluten causes her immune system cells to impact her small intestine.

She told her roommates about her condition and said she was comfortable sharing jarred items in their fridge.

However, they needed to not use these products with any bread or wheat foods since even the crumbs could make her extremely sick.

One of her roommates, who she refers to as AN, was also on a gluten-free diet at the beginning of the year. However, when she later decided to start eating gluten again, she continued using her roommate’s products, like peanut butter and jelly, even with bread products.

When the student realized she was constantly feeling sick, she became worried that her school’s dining hall was mislabeling food.

But she then saw her roommate eating a bagel with peanut butter and asked her if she’d bought her own jar. She said that she hadn’t and reacted angrily but promised she would be more careful.

The student left the jars with gluten crossover contamination in their shared fridge and then bought new jams and jellies, labeling them her own. However, when she began getting sick again, she found crumbs in one of her jars.

In her Reddit post, she wrote, “I tried to talk to AN about it and she claimed that I was accusing her with no proof and being cruel.”

