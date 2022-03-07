This Dog Mom Is Hoping To Buy Her Beloved Scottish Terrier Some More Time

Mullica Hill, New Jersey. It is true what they say. Dog’s really are a man’s best friend.

These special companions come into our lives and, more than often, change them forever.

Unfortunately, our special friends may not live as long as we would like them to. We often have to face death and illness along the way.

Our pets become more than just an animal in our home. They often are represented as part of the family, which makes losing them even harder.

Christylynn Petersen is a single mother and sole supporter of three children. She has two dogs, Maggie (6) and Scamp (10). Unfortunately, Maggie was recently diagnosed with B cell Lymphoma and needs immediate treatment.

Maggie is a fun-loving, energetic dog who has traveled around the world. “Her favorite state to visit is Vermont where she loves to climb mountains and run through snow hills.”

She has brought much light and love to her family members, which is why Christylynn is doing everything she can to save her dog’s life.

Christylynn has been working overtime to try and compensate for the medical bills; however, while saving every penny and being a single mother of three kids, she can’t fight this battle alone.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Maggie

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.