This Groomsman Got Paired Up With A Bridesmaid Who Tormented Him In High School, But After He Asked The Bride And Groom To Walk Down The Aisle With Someone Else, They Refused

A 26-year-old man was invited to be a groomsman in his best friend Drake’s upcoming wedding.

Drake is marrying his bride-to-be Amanda in May, and he has been friends with both of them since back in high school, which is how Amanda and Drake met in the first place.

Aside from Drake and Amanda, the rest of their mutual friends are also from back in high school, and the entire wedding party is made up of his high school peers, including the bridesmaids.

As soon as he realized that he was going to get paired up with the bridesmaid who tormented him in high school, he knew he had a major problem.

He got paired up with this bridesmaid named Erica, and he pretty much hates her. No, those feelings haven’t gone away post-high school either.

He’s 5’7″ and Erica is 6′ tall, and that has always been a pain point back in high school. Erica relentlessly teased him about his height throughout high school and even throughout college too.

That’s hardly the only mean thing that Erica did to him though.

“She was popular in HS, so she invited me to prom our senior year just to mess with me,” he explained.

“Telling people that she was taking her “little brother” to the dance with her. After college, we haven’t been around each other as much.”

