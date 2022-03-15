This House Cleaner Got Fired After Making A Comment About Her Client’s Unborn Baby Getting Kidnapped

A woman started her own house cleaning business a year ago, and she considers her first clients to be more like her friends right now.

She has one couple that she has been working for that she really likes a lot, and she feels very close to them.

Since they work from their house, she sees them both every single week and she felt flattered that they even thought to get her a Christmas present this year.

The wife of this couple is currently pregnant, and recently she was chatting with her in the baby’s nursery.

She told this woman that she thought her husband would be a wonderful dad and the conversation was going well.

Her client wasn’t bothered by her saying some more personal kind of things, or by her asking questions about the baby.

After that, this woman and her husband were standing in the kitchen as she was almost done for the day, and they wanted to discuss how the baby’s birth would impact her schedule for cleaning their house.

They mentioned that after the baby arrived, they would like her to take a month off before coming back to clean.

“They are both gorgeous people and the wife is mixed race and just stunning so I know their baby is going to be the most beautiful baby ever,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.