This Instacart Driver Is Literally An Angel: She Went Above And Beyond For An Elderly Customer Then Noticed A Gas Leak In His House

“If you see something, say something.”

We have heard this phrase a lot these days, but we usually would not expect things to happen in front of us. But, this time, TikTok user @jessicahiggs3 emphasizes the words that could save someone’s life by just doing one more step.

TikTok user Jessica is an Instcart worker. She was sitting in her car in her video while telling her audience about the story.

“I did an Instacart order yesterday, and it was a daughter ordering for her older dad who couldn’t shop for himself,” Jessica said in a choked-up voice in the video.

She went the extra mile for this order, which according to her, was not something unusual when she does her job. But for some reason, Jessica felt that she needed to go even further and do some more this time.

Jessica would follow the instruction by putting the groceries on the porch. But her gut feeling told her she needed to help this man out, that this was a situation that required more of her action.

“(Technically,) you are not supposed to go into someone’s house. But I used my judgment,” Jessica continued to explain.

“I brought the groceries in, and I was supposed to take a picture and leave. But I couldn’t just leave.”

TikTok; pictured above is Jessica

