This Mom Doesn’t Want Her 10-Year-Old Daughter To Share A Room On Her Class Trip With A Girl Who Has Special Needs

A 35-year-old mom has 4 kids, and her oldest child is her 10-year-old daughter, Izzy. One of her other children named Luke has been diagnosed with ADHD and autism, and he tends to be a lot for the family to deal with.

Despite that, Izzy is always able to deal with the highs and lows that come with Luke, and Izzy has become quite understanding because of it.

Izzy’s compassion and ability to really help those with special needs isn’t limited to her home life; Izzy also helps kids at school.

“Particularly notable is her kindness with ‘Maisy’, a girl in her class with autism and severe anxiety, which has worsened as a result of the tumult of the last few years,” Izzy’s mom explained.

Although she is incredibly happy that Izzy is so wonderful to Maisy, she became concerned recently when Izzy came home from school in tears since her class was going on a trip and her teacher asked her to share a room with Maisy.

“Always obedient and wanting to do good by her teachers, Izzy agreed but came home crying saying that she didn’t want to be with Maisy because she wanted a break from having to ‘be stressed so others can be happy’,” she said.

This absolutely broke her heart to hear from Izzy, and she really just wants her to daughter to have a nice time on the class trip.

She did choose to speak to Izzy’s teacher, who agreed to let Izzy have another room assignment. When the school told Maisy’s mom that Izzy was no longer going to be in the same room as Maisy, Maisy’s mom contacted her to request that she get Izzy to agree to it.

“When I said that it was her choice and I have to respect it, she went on a tirade on how I was bringing Izzy up to be intolerant, how Maisy will feel that Izzy has abandoned her and how I would feel if it is my son,” she continued.

