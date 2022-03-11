This New Study Found That If You Smoke, Are Obese, Or Have A Diagnosed Psychological Condition In Your Teenage Years, Then You Are Likely To Age Quicker Than Your Peers

While in your teenage years, maintaining healthy habits may not feel so pertinent. After all, you are young, right? Well, a new study published in JAMA Pediatrics suggests otherwise.

A team of scientists from around the world studied biological data from over nine hundred participants.

These participants, from Dunedin, New Zealand, had their health history tracked from age three all the way until they were forty-five years old. After beginning data collection in the 1970s, the research team finally began analyzing their archive in February of 2021.

The study found that if you smoke daily, have a diagnosed psychological disorder, or are obese in your adolescent years, you may biologically age quicker than the rest of your age bracket.

In addition, participants with two or more comorbidities were also deemed biologically older than participants without health conditions.

Participants with more health conditions were also found to have an older brain age of two and a half years, a nearly four-year-older facial age, and actually aged about three months quicker overall each year compared to their peers.

The researchers were able to assess these physical age markers through conducting various consistent assessments.

These assessments included body mass index (BMI) tests, blood tests, blood pressure tests, cholesterol tests, tooth decay exams, brain MRIs, and cardiorespiratory fitness tests.

Overall, the researchers found that these aging results were very avoidable if treated during participants’ adolescent years.

