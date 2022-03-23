This Study Confirmed The Link Between Daily Step Goals And A Lower Risk Of Premature Death

Pedometers have been around for decades. Once Apple Watches and Fitbits hit the workout scene, though, everyone from casual walkers to fitness fanatics has become obsessed with step counting.

These watches, and others on the market, all encourage the same ultimate goal– ten thousand steps, or five miles, per day. Although, this emphasis on the “magic number” has historically rested on very little scientific evidence.

In 1965, a Japanese man named Mr. Hatano marketed the first pedometer. Since then, most modern-day campaigns have repeated Hatano’s notion that ten thousand steps per day will result in optimal health benefits. But, what are the true biological effects?

Well, a study published by the University of Massachusetts in September of 2021 finally found a concrete link between step-taking and longevity.

After conducting fifteen studies, the team of researchers has determined how many steps each age group should take per day in order to achieve maximum longevity.

The analysis, led by Amanda Paluch– a physical activity epidemiologist– confirmed that walking more steps each day helps lower the risk of premature death. However, the longevity benefits do level off at a specific step range for different age groups.

For example, adults who are sixty years or older only need to walk between six thousand and eight thousand steps per day to achieve maximum longevity. Any more daily steps taken do not significantly lower the risk of premature death.

In adults under sixty years old, the range lies between eight thousand and ten thousand steps per day. Again, taking more than ten thousand steps per day does not add any additional longevity benefits.

Moreover, these steps do not need to be a race in order to reap the benefits. The researchers found that simply reaching your step goal, no matter the speed, is what’s most important.

