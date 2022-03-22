This Teen Does Not Appreciate The Prom Dress Her Mom Went Out And Bought For Her

An 18-year-old girl is set to attend her senior prom in just a few short weeks, and she knew that it was time to hurry up and pick out her prom dress.

She found a boutique close to her house, which is on the smaller side, and this boutique will not let you return anything that you buy from them.

She did see that the boutique has a website where you can check out their different dress options, and she sat down to take a look with her mom.

“I pointed out a pink strapless dress that I thought would be really pretty, and she agreed,” she explained.

“The plan was that I would go to the boutique in person because to me it was important that I try it on in person before purchasing it (context: I am a heavier girl, so for me, it’s extra important to try things on since outfits tend to look different on me compared to the models).”

She also had planned to purchase this dress with her own cash. Anyway, a day ago she went to the salon to get her hair done, and when she arrived back at her house, her mom mentioned that she put a “surprise” in her bedroom.

She went to her room to see what her mom was talking about, and there, lying across her bed was the dress that she had looked at online from the local boutique.

She did tell her mom that it was nice of her to think of her, though she was really concerned about the dress and the way it would look.

Her mom brushed her off and asked her to try the dress on.

