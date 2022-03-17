This Teen’s Boss Keeps Putting His Hands On Her At Work And She’s Not Sure What To Do

An 18-year-old girl currently works part-time at an agency that specializes in tutoring, and she has been there for close to 1 year.

Less than a month ago, her 47-year-old boss began putting his hands on her at work, and now she’s not sure what to do or how best to handle this.

She thinks that her boss is suddenly being “overly friendly” towards her with his behavior.

“He’s started to put his hand around my waist/ back a lot and when I’m sitting, he sometimes comes over and puts his hand on my knee,” she explained.

“I’m not sure whether these acts are all innocent…I also recall a mutual friend telling me about her experience working for this man.”

“She never went into much detail but she seemed to allude very heavily that she has some sort of problematic history with him.”

She isn’t positive if what her friend said has to do with what she’s going through right now, but it’s definitely alarming to her and she believes it to be a “sign” pointing to her boss being “sketchy.”

She doesn’t think that her boss’s intentions are good at all with this sudden onset of touching her while at work, and to be honest, I’m totally on her side here.

She is left wondering how to even begin to deal with this situation, as she loves her job and she is afraid of being fired from her position if she does anything to upset her boss.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.