This TikToker’s “Friend” Tattooed Her Eyebrows And It Went Horribly Wrong

Much like fashion, eyebrow trends are constantly coming and going. In the 1930s, thin and round eyebrows were “all that.” The 1950s favored bold brows, and the 2000s spurred ultra thin-liner eyebrows.

Fast-forward to 2022, many people have chosen their ideal brow style and stuck to it. Most popular is the bold and filled-in brow, which– while gorgeous– can be a pain to maintain.

Instead of spending precious time sculpting and defining the feature, many people have turned to more permanent solutions. Microblading has soared in popularity and is similar to tattooed eyebrows.

One TikToker named Abigail wanted to hop on this trend of semi-permanent brows to save herself the stress of day-to-day eyebrow maintenance. The result, though, is unsettling.

“When you let your ‘mate’ tattoo your eyebrows,” Abigail captioned her TikTok before showing off the disastrous outcome.

Instead of following her natural eyebrow shape, Abigail’s friend severely exaggerated the brow’s arch. Now, she is left with a double-winged eyebrow.

Her upsetting video reached over six hundred thousand people and garnered just over fifty thousand likes. People everywhere were horrified for Abigail, and some even offered to remove the tattoos for free.

“How does this even happen?” asked one user.

TikTok; pictured above is Abigail

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.