This Veterinarian Shocked The TikTok Community With His Patience While Treating A Severely Anxious Puppy

Dr. Thomas Hamilton, a veterinarian at the Rhode Island Animal Medical Center, shocked the world with his compassion and patience while working with a highly anxious pup.

Dr. Hamilton posted a video of the wholesome interaction on TikTok and received massive praise for his gentle nature.

At the start of the video, his patient is visibly nervous and scared. The poor pup had its head down while cowering up against the office wall.

Still, the doctor noticed that the pup’s eyes were peering up at him. This behavior let Dr. Hamilton know that the dog was not threatening him; instead, the dog was simply terrified.

So, Dr. Hamilton respected the dog’s hesitation and took his time. He first verbally introduced himself with an outstretched hand for the pup to sniff.

Next, the doctor got down onto the dog’s level. He moved from a chair onto the floor and cuddled up next to the pup.

“I am going to play with you! You’re a puppy; you should be able to play,” Dr. Hamilton said while encouraging the dog to come out of its shell.

He even laid down below the dog’s head to prove his good intentions. This way, the dog would not see Dr. Hamilton as a threatening figure.

TikTok; pictured above, Dr. Hamilton helps his patient feel better

