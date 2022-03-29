This Woman Lost Her Husband And Had To Tell His Mistress He Passed Away: But, Their Story Runs Much Deeper Than Just Cheating

Losing a partner is unimaginable. After suffering the loss, you have to deal with family, coordinate the funeral, and somehow find time for yourself to grieve.

One woman named Bridgette Davis had to do all of this, plus one more shocking task.

“When your husband of ten years dies and you have to tell his mistress,” Bridgette said in a now-viral TikTok. Can you imagine?

She also shared a screenshot of her conversation with the mistress. The “other woman” shared her slew of emotions with Bridgette.

“…I can’t believe this. I am losing it. I can’t do this again; he promised me,” the mistress said in a flurry of messages.

She had the nerve to ask Bridgette if she could visit her husband’s grave. To this, Bridgette simply responded, “No.”

The TikTok video reached 2.4 million people and gained nearly one hundred and sixty thousand likes.

Some commenters agreed with Bridgette’s decision to deny the mistress visitation rights, while others believed it was petty.

TikTok; pictured above is Bridgette

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.