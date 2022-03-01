This Woman Shared A Video Of Her Boyfriend And Best Friend On TikTok, Wondering If They Got “Too Close For Comfort”

Your best friend and boyfriend are supposed to be the two people you trust most in the world. But, it does not always work out that way.

One TikToker named Sophie Thellmann shared a video of her boyfriend and best friend interacting at a party.

She received the video from another party-goer and enlisted the TikTok community for their input.

“Someone sent me this video of my best friend and my boyfriend… little too close for comfort?” Sophie captioned the video. She also added, “Sketchy? Help!”

Her best friend and boyfriend are shown dancing to blasting music and laughing in the kitchen while making drinks.

While this may sound alarming, many TikTok users actually found the interaction lighthearted and harmless.

The video gained 6.7 million views, over three hundred thousand likes, and over fifteen thousand comments– most of which agreed that Sophie had nothing to worry about.

“To me, they just seem like tipsy friends having fun– especially because neither of them looked guilty once they realized they were being recorded,” observed one user.

TikTok; pictured above is her boyfriend and her best friend

