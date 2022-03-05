This Woman’s Horrible First Date Was A Whirlwind Of Utterly Bizarre Events

TikToker and Youtuber Madi Hearts has recently gone viral after sharing a terrifying first date experience. Her entire encounter was a string of off-putting events, each worse than the last.

“What’s the worst first date I’ve ever been on? I’ll tell you,” Madi began.

She met a man on the dating platform OkCupid several years ago, and he asked her out that same night. Despite his quick urge to meet Madi, she found out his car was allegedly out of commission.

“He told me his car was in the shop, so he needed me to go pick him up. Did I do it? Yes. Should I have? No,” Madi explained.

Then, after arriving at his home, the man walked out through his garage. Once the garage door opened, Madi was able to see a brand new BMW sitting inside. Confused, she asked who owned the car.

“I said, ‘oh, is that your roommate’s car? He said, ‘no, that’s my weekend car, and it’s not the weekend, so I can’t drive it yet,'” Madi said.

Despite his extremely odd response, Madi looked past it, and the pair entered her car.

“I started driving us to go get ice cream, and I asked where he wanted to go get ice cream. He said Kroger– a grocery store,” Madi recalled.

TikTok; pictured above is Madi retelling her crazy date story

